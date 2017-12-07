By Solomon Arinaitwe

PARLIAMENT:

MPs opposed to the proposed amendment of Article 102(b) to remove age limits have unveiled a raft of activities to fight the amendment, putting them on a potential collision course with security agencies.

As the Parliament’s Legal Committee prepares to table a report on the proposed constitution amendment, the MPs opposed to the removal of age limits on Thursday revealed what they dubbed a “Togikwatako Week”, beginning December11, that will be illustrated by activists calling MPs to rally them not to vote for the removal of age limits, visits to MPs who reside in Kampala Metropolitan and an activists-led Guard of Honour to be erected at Parliament.

Plenary sittings in Parliament resume on December 12 and the Legal Committee is currently holed up in a retreat at the Lake Victoria Serena, Kigo, in a race against time to ensure that the highly-awaited report is ready for tabling that day.

MPs opposed to removal of age limits today (Thursday) nominated Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi as the de-facto leader of the “Togikwatako Week” and he quickly put Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on notice to act responsibly.

Mr Kivumbi said they want voting on the polarising Bill to be open, and not secret ballot, so that MPs are ready to shoulder responsibility for their voting. He urged the Speaker to ensure that Parliament is not raided as was the case on September 27, 2017.