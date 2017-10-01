Age limit debate: Stick officers back in action

The notorious goons – including a police court convict – were at the centre of operations against Members of Parliament (MPs) and Opposition politicians in Kampala city last week. Mr Dan Tandeka and several other plain-clothed security operatives who participated in battering people in Kampala and its environs prior to and after the 2016 general election were once again in action last week as police moved to contain any protests against plans by ruling NRM lawmakers to amend the Constitution’s clause on age limit for the presidency. The Opposition MPs on Tuesday and Wednesday paralysed the proceedings in Parliament, creating rowdy scenes that saw the plenary adjourned twice. On the second day, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga ordered the sergeant-at-arms to evict 25 opposition MPs after they resisted the suspension that had been meted out for their disruption of the previous day’s sitting. The regular police and other security agencies then came in to enforce the eviction in scenes that turned ugly as the MPs fought back. Outside on the streets, various Opposition politicians – including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Opposition leader Kizza Besigye – attempted to demonstrate and march to Parliament, prompting police to arrest them. Mr Tandeka, who was convicted in February by a police court alongside eight other officers, including three senior superintendents of police for beating Opposition supporters on July 13, 2016, is among those who took a lead role as police arrested Dr Besigye on Tuesday in the city centre. The police court chaired by Senior Commissioner of Police, Mr Denis Odongpiny, recommended to the Police Council to dismiss Mr Tandeka from the Force and that he should never associate with the institution for at least 20 years. The police court doesn’t have authority to dismiss an officer from the Force but can only recommend to the Police Council, which has that mandate.

Out in action

Wearing a pink checkered shirt, khaki pants and a dark brown cap and holding a radio call and a mobile phone, Mr Tandeka was seen issuing orders as a police car hitched and towed Dr Besigye’s car to the city’s Central Police Station.

The following day, Mr Tandeka was again among security personnel stationed outside Parliament as Opposition lawmakers were being dragged out of the House chamber and bundled into waiting police pick-up trucks. The Opposition MPs had attempted to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament in order to stop the tabling of the controversial motion to amend the Constitution’s clause on the age limit of the presidency.

Mr Tandeka was once again spotted outside Parliament donning a tight navy blue T-shirt and a cap of the same colour.

Mr Yusuf Lubowa, the man this newspaper unmasked as kicking a Dr Besigye supporter in a recorded video clip by NTV Uganda after the same man was deliberately knocked by a police patrol vehicle, also continues to work with the police.

He, together with other goons, operate in areas around Clock Tower on Entebbe Road. They are mainly engaged in arresting boda boda riders but also occasionally assist the police and KCCA wardens in managing traffic.

The darker side of this group affiliated to Mr Abdallah Kitatta, a powerful ruling NRM party mobiliser and a close confidant of senior police bosses, comes out when protests emerge or are anticipated in Kampala.

The group that hides and disguises their faces and identities behind motorcycle helmets, caps and hoods often descends on protesters and bystanders with clubs, sticks and electric wires. Some even have guns (pistols) and handcuffs they use to subdue those they arrest.

This group and others are famously remembered for their role in disrupting proceedings and beating up lawyers when police chief Kale Kayihura was summoned in relation to private criminal proceedings at Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kampala over the police’s brutal beating of protestors.

Beyond the police court’s decisions that remains on the shelf, our sources in the Force say no action has been taken on Mr Tandeka, his other fellow convicts, and many other senior police officers named in the beating of Opposition supporters last year.

Some of the convicted officers were sent for further studies and were recently among the 37 senior police officers, who were awarded the Master of Arts in Peace, Governance and Security at the Police Senior Command and Staff College Bwebajja, near Kampala.

One of the officers who graduated at Bwebajja is former regional police commander for Kampala Metropolitan South, Mr Andrew Kaggwa, who was sentenced to a demotion from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to the rank of Superintendent. At the graduation, he donned the police ceremonial uniform with his SSP rank intact.

The then commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Abbas Byakagaba, and his deputy, Mr Stephen Tanui, were sacked. They were, however, sent to the Senior Command and Staff College as commandant and deputy commandant, respectively; the same training institution the errant officers were sent to for further studies.

Besides Mr Kagwa and Mr Tandeka, the other officers, ASP Patrick Muhumuza, who was demoted to Inspector of Police, and Mr Moses Nanoka, who was demoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police, are reported to still be holding their ranks.

Sources indicate that the other convicts, Police Constables Willy Kalyango, Sula Kato, Moses Agaba, Dan Muhangi, and Robert Wanjala were also redeployed.

This newspaper in July last year published the names of senior police officers and goons that either commanded the operation or directly engaged in beating Opposition supporters on the streets with sticks. The beatings ignited a public outcry, prompting the police to institute disciplinary hearings for its officers involved.