By Damali Mukhaye

Police have arrested Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) secretary for mobilization, Ms Ingrid Turinawe shortly after she boarded a taxi in protest of the lifting of presidential age limit.

Ms Turinawe and other Opposition politicians on Tuesday left their cars at home and used public means of transport to work in protest of the planned removal of age limit by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs to allegedly pave way for president Museveni to contest for his fifth term of office.

This comes just hours after former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye urged all Ugandans, especially the elite class to leave their cars at home once every week to show solidarity with those opposed to lifting the presidential age limit of 75.



“Stop moving with your private vehicles on Tuesday and other actions will roll out until the regime surrenders,” Dr Besigye told journalusts at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District.