By AGENCIES

Members of Parliament opposed to the proposed removal of the Presidential age limit have vowed to put up strong resistance as parliament resumes today.

The MPs say they will task the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga who chaired the house when they were ejected from the house to explain what happened.

It was highly anticipated that the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee chaired by the West Budama South MP, Jacob Oboth-Oboth will table its report on the contentious constitutional amendment bill 2017 today.

However, the item is missing on the Order Paper. Parliament will instead discuss The Anti-Counterfeiting Goods Bill, 2015 and The Biofuels Bill, 2016 among other issues. There was also heavy police deployment around the precincts of Parliament following reports that some legislators were planning to cause chaos.

Angelline Osegge, the Soroti Woman MP, says that following what happened in Parliament in September when officers from the elite Special Forces Command raided Parliament and brutally evicted them from the house, they cannot just look on.

During the first reading of the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017, Members of Parliament opposed to the proposed scrapping of the presidential age limit caused chaos in the house in attempt to stop the mover of the bill, Raphael Magyezi, the Igara West MP from tabling it.

Plain clothed security personnel stormed the house from the office of the president and brutally evicted the legislators. Some of the legislators like the Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze are yet to recover from the injuries they sustained during the raid.

According to Osegge, they need answers from the speaker since the Deputy Speaker; Jacob Oulanyah has refused to account for what transpired that day.

Mr Alex Ruhunda, the Fort Portal Municipality MP, says his voters are opposed to the bill, saying there is no way he can support it even if he belongs to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party. He says President Museveni should be able to respect his voter's choice on the matter.

Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala county MP, says the opposition has unveiled a strategy that is commensurate to the forces they will encounter. He says they will not accept any form of intimidation as they perform their lawful roles as MPs.