Amach cattle market faces closure over child prostitution

By JEAN FRANK OKOT

Lira- Leaders in Amach Sub-county, Lira District, have resolved to close Amach livestock market on weekdays following concern over rising child prostitution.

The authorities claim that several girls between 13 and 16 are engaged in prostitution in the market that runs from Thursday to Saturday.

The market attracts business people from the neighbouring Oyam, Dokolo, Kaberamido and Kole districts, while others come as far as Kenya, Sudan and Tanzania.

The sub-county chairman, Mr Bernard Adoko, said: “We will close down the Amach market on weekdays so that our pupils can stay in school from Monday to Friday,” Mr Adoko said.

Ms Harriet Aboko, the Amach Sub-county chief, said about 10 young girls aged between 13 and 14 were recently arrested at the market while selling groundnuts, pineapples and second-hand clothes. “When we arrested the girls, none of their parents or guardian appeared to claim responsibility for them.

We later handed them over to police,” Ms Aboko said in an interview on Monday. “Some of the arrested girls were in school uniform. Those in uniform helped us to identify their friends whom they had come along with at the market,” he added.

The district chairman, Mr Alex Oremo Alot, backed the sub county leadership on the new resolution.