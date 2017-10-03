By JOSEPH KATO

KAMPALA.

Police in Kampala have re-arrested three Opposition MPs for jumping bond that was granted to them following their arrest on accusations of inciting violence and assaulting police officers.

Kampala Metropolitan police commander, Frank Mwesigwa, said Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine (Kyadondo East MP), Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality MP) and Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North MP) were arrested on Tuesday and detained at Naggalama police station in Mukono District.

“We have detained the MPs for jumping police bond. They were supposed to report to CID headquarters as per the conditions set upon their release but they did not show,” Mr Mwesigwa said.

Police cancelled the release bonds for 13 MPs who were thrown out of Parliament on the Speaker’s order during the chaos that marred the House last Wednesday.

Mr Mwesigwa further noted that police were hunting for Nathan Nandala Mafabi (Budadiri West), Jonathan Odur (Erute South), Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka Municipality), Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality), Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central) and William Nzoghu (Busongora North).

Others are: Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga County), Robert Kyagulanyi (Kyadondo East), Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyiga County) and Joy Atim (Lira District Woman MP).

“We have arrested these three MPs and we are now searching for their colleagues. We shall arrest them once we get them,” Mr Mwesigwa said.