Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has called for caution in the manner in which constitutional matters are handled, in order to avoid tension and consequential conflicts.

Mayiga's concern, embedded in a press statement released Friday, makes reference to events that followed the suspension of 25 MPs accused of disrupting parliament business in their quest to block the presentation of a motion to amend among others, Article 102 (b) of the Constitution. The article puts the cap on the presidential age at 75 (upper) and 35 (lower).

Chaos and drama characterized the House when legislators resorted to fist fights with a group of plain-clothed security personnel who were deployed to eject them from the chambers. The MPs destroyed the public address system and furniture in a fight that left a number of them injured.

"The kingdom of Buganda is watching the developments taking place in the country, especially with regard to what took place in parliament, with great anxiety," the statement reads in part.

He notes that matters of the Constitution affect all Ugandans and that like the rest of the citizens; the people of Buganda are concerned over tensions arising out of acrimony on matters touching upon the sanctity of the Constitution.

Mayiga says that all Ugandans, whether they support or oppose the constitutional amendments, have the constitutional and legal right to express their views without being hindered, intimidated or arrested.

"We express our sympathies to all those who were injured during the scuffle in parliament, and we do hope that there shall be no repeat of such incidents," Mayiga said in a statement.