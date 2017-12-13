Closure of Action Aid accounts leaves 3, 604 learners stranded

By Agencies

The fate of 3,604 students and pupils supported by Action Aid Uganda in five eastern Uganda districts is uncertain following the freezing of the agency’s accounts.

The affected learners are from Namutumba, Pallisa, Bukedea, Budaka and Kibuku districts.

In October, Bank of Uganda froze the accounts of Action Aid Uganda, following police investigations that accused the civil society organisation of money laundering.

Namutumba district had the highest number of sponsored students with 1,169 beneficiaries, Kumi and Bukedea had 1,101 students, Kibuku 560 learners, Pallisa 396 students and Budaka 379 students.

Mr Daniel Otiono, the Programmes Coordinator of Gogonyo Reflect Development Project, says they are finding a huge challenge to provide for the students because of the BOU action.

"I urge government to intervene by opening the accounts of Action Aid, because the freezing has affected several pupils and students from our community," Mr Charles Gera, the Vice Chairperson Kibuku District said.

Ms Dinah Nanteza, a mother of six from Naboa Sub County in Budaka district, say her two children who were being sponsored by Action Aid are stuck.

She asked the government to consider the plight of the beneficiaries because most of them come from poor families.