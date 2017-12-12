Conmen take charge of police stations in Kampala

By JOSEPH KATO

Kampala- Police in Kampala Metropolitan area have expressed concern over increasing cases of conmen taking charge of several police stations.

Acting Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said smartly dressed men position themselves in and outside police stations disguising as police detectives and they con unsuspecting civilians of millions of shillings.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the culprits promise to help people in their cases such as tracking stolen cars, phones and laptops.

Police said the criminals charge between Shs100,000 and Shs5m depending on the magnitude of the case.

Multiple reports

“Many people have complained that they have been cheated at police stations. We asked the victims to help us identify those people and we realised it is a clique of men conning civilians using our police stations,” he said.

The most affected police stations are Kira Road, Old Kampala, Kampala central, Wandegeya, Kawempe and Wakiso police stations.

Mr Owoyesigyire said a crackdown on fake detectives has so far led to the arrest of five suspects.

The suspects in police custody have reportedly conned dozens of people using Kira Road and Ntinda police stations. Police identified one of those in custody as Rogers Habasa, 34, who allegedly obtained Shs5m from a civilian, promising to release a suspect on charges of aggravated robbery.