Wednesday December 13 2017 Convict beats up Chief Magistrate in court Kyaligonza after being arrested by police officers Advertisement By Ismail Bategeka Masindi- Masindi Chief Magistrate, Ms Catherine Agwero has survived death after a convict jumped out of the dock and beat her up.Ms Agwero was beaten by Fred Kyaligonza, moments after she had convicted and sentenced him to six years in jail.Kyaligonza, a former clinical officer with Masindi District Local Government was committed by court to prison as a civil debtor.Ms Agwero was saved from the raging Kyaligonza by prison warders.She was taken to Kitara Medical Centre, in Masindi town with several injuries on the head while Kyaligonza was taken to jail.