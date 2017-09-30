Court driver remanded for stealing judge’s car tyres

By BETTY NDAGIRE

KAMPALA.

A driver attached to family division of the High Court has been remanded for allegedly stealing tyres requisitioned for a judge’s car.

However, when Ibrahim Bayise, 35, appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday, he denied the theft charges against him.

Prosecution led by Ms Barbra Kyomugisha contends that on September 13 at the High Court in Kampala Bayise stole four tyres valued at Shs4m.The tyres in question were new and meant to be fixed on a judge’s car.

Upon denying the charges, the accused person as well applied for bail by presenting two sureties.

The trial magistrate Ms Suzan Anyeko opted to remand him until October 2 when she will make a ruling on his bail application.

This is not the first time a judiciary driver has been accused of theft. On November 8, 2016, Muhammad Nkwasiibwe a driver at the High Court registrar denied in court three counts ranging from stealing a vehicle, obtaining money by false pretence and theft of cash, all belonging to the court registrar, Mr Isaac Muwata.

Court heard that on October 13, 2016 at Casino Pyramid along Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala, Nkwasiibwe stole Mr Muwata’s vehicle worth Shs26m and Shs3m cash.

He was also accused of obtaining Shs7.2m from one Mr Moses Sserunjoji pretending that he was selling to him the said car.

In another incident, on November 29, 2014, Magistrate Flavia Nabakooza’s driver one Godwin Baate, conspired with two others and stole her car worth Shs24m.

Police investigations revealed that Batte conspired with Moses Ssenoga, Hamide Kalyango and Mustafa Bashir and duplicated the car key and drove the vehicle to DR Congo where they sold it.