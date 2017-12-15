Court rejects petition to block Parliament’s age limit debate

The High Court in Kampala has declined to issue an interim order stopping Parliament from proceeding to discuss the intended amendment of Article 102(b) of lifting of the presidential age limit; without first consulting citizens through a Referendum. Parliament is set to debate on the age-limit bill next week.

Three Opposition leaders had petitioned the High Court seeking orders to stop parliament from discussing the planned amendment of Article 102(b) of the constitution to lift the presidential age limit; without first consulting citizens through a referendum.

The Opposition leaders who include former presidential candidate Dr Abed Bwanika of the People's Development Party (PDP), Mr Asuman Basalirwa of Jeema and Mr Ken Lukyamuzi of the Conservative party filed the case in the High Court in Kampala against the attorney general.