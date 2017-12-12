Tuesday December 12 2017 Driver, passenger arrested over Kalita bus attack in Mubende Police are holding two people believed to have masterminded the armed attack on Kalita bus in Mubende District last week. In Summary More than 15 men dressed in military uniform armed with semiautomatic guns and one machine gun waylaid the bus carrying 69 business people from Bwera, Kasese District, and robbed them of their property. Advertisement By AGENCIES Police are holding two people believed to have masterminded the armed attack on Kalita bus in Mubende District last week. The suspects include a female passenger identified as Hadijah Kobusingye and a driver, Ali Kagiri.They were picked from Kasese district over the weekend following intelligence connecting them to the ambush, which saw thugs rob more than 65 passengers on board. Police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, says they are holding the suspects to help police with their investigations. "Suspicions rotate around the passenger and the driver and that is why we have arrested them," Mr Kayima said. On December 6, 2017, unidentified armed thugs still at large intercepted a Kalita bus registration number UAM 830Y at Rugooba-Kasanda village in Mubende District. More than 15 men dressed in military uniform armed with semiautomatic guns and one machine gun waylaid the bus carrying 69 business people from Bwera, Kasese District, and robbed them of their property. The attack has prompted police to step up deployment by the Highway Integrated Unit on major highways. Mr Kayima says, "During the festive season, highway attacks on buses and robberies tend to increase." advertisement In the Headlines Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, Don't be sausage, Mao tells Speaker Kadaga "We say to Speaker Kadaga today, ‘you have a chance to redeem your tattered image. Do not be soft National VIDEO: Parliament set for Legal committee report on presidential age limit National Army, police meet Speaker Kadaga National Judicial officers suspend strike 1 hour ago National How civil servants pay will be raised 1 hour ago