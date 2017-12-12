By AGENCIES

Police are holding two people believed to have masterminded the armed attack on Kalita bus in Mubende District last week.

The suspects include a female passenger identified as Hadijah Kobusingye and a driver, Ali Kagiri.

They were picked from Kasese district over the weekend following intelligence connecting them to the ambush, which saw thugs rob more than 65 passengers on board.

Police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, says they are holding the suspects to help police with their investigations.

"Suspicions rotate around the passenger and the driver and that is why we have arrested them," Mr Kayima said.

On December 6, 2017, unidentified armed thugs still at large intercepted a Kalita bus registration number UAM 830Y at Rugooba-Kasanda village in Mubende District.