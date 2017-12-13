FDC pulls out of Ruhaama race

By Perez Rumanzi

Ntungamo- The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidate has pulled out of the Ruhaama County Member of Parliament by-election over failure to raise nomination fees.

Those contesting for parliamentary seats are supposed to pay Shs3 million to the Electoral Commission for nomination.

Mr Kenneth Kagundu Kabombora, who emerged third in the 2016 parliamentary election, was expected to take the party’s flag in the by-election.

The Ntungamo District FDC chairperson, Mr George Karamira, said the party will not be presenting a candidate in the race as all the prospective candidates have failed to raise the money for nominations.

“The challenge is money, we have people willing to stand but no one can raise the funds. I have not stamped anyone’s papers and I know there is no one coming for the same. As the party in Ntungamo we shall not be having a candidate for Ruhaama seat,” Mr Karamira told Daily Monitor on Monday.

The ruling NRM candidate, Mr Moses Kahima Mugabe, was nominated on Monday afternoon.

According to the district Electoral Commission officer, Mr Robert Beine, they were expecting three other candidates who picked nomination forms but none has turned up.

The candidates are Dr Pamella Beinomugisha Jumbo, Mr Eric Boora and Ms Orishaba Vastinah.

Mr Santurina Kakyene Namanya also pulled out of the race over financial issues.

“I think the process is highly monetised and there is a lot of intimidation of voters by the NRM and security organs. The Resident District Commissioner threatened to arrest me if I contested when the electoral commission held a consultative meeting. Besides that the people who harassed me in the past campaign still exist,” Mr Kakyene alleged.

Nominations

Nominations for the Ruhaama seat and other lower government positions that started on Monday will close today.

The Ruhaama County parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of William Zinkurateire Beijukye on October 4.

Beijukya had represented the constituency for 18 months after replacing the First Lady Janet Museveni who did not contest in the 2016.