FDC chairman arrested over presidential age limit campaign

By Alex Tumuhimbise

Police in Kagadi District are holding the FDC chairperson for greater Kibaale, Mr Ayebale Kanyarutoke for allegedly promoting sectarianism and illegal registration of people who are against the removal of the presidential age limit.

The Kagadi District police commander, Romeo Oneck Ojara said Mr Kanyarutoke was arrested on Sunday while at his shop in Kyenzige town, Kyanzige sub county following intelligence briefs which indicated that he was going around villages registering people who are against the constitution amendment bill which seeks to among others scrap the presidential age limit as stipulated in article 102 (b) of the constitution.

Mr Ojara warned the public against engaging in unprofitable projects which may lead them into trouble.

Police ransacked Mr Kanyarutoke’s house and shop before seizing some documents which he was allegedly using to collect data of people including those against age limit. Police has charged him with promotion of sectarianism.