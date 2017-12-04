Monday December 4 2017

FDC chairman arrested over presidential age limit campaign

 

In Summary

  • Police ransacked Mr Kanyarutoke’s house and shop before seizing some documents which he was allegedly using to collect data of people including those against age limit. Police has charged him with promotion of sectarianism.
  • However, Mr Kanyarutoke denies all the allegations being against him.
Advertisement
By Alex Tumuhimbise

Police in Kagadi District are holding the FDC chairperson for greater Kibaale, Mr Ayebale Kanyarutoke for allegedly promoting sectarianism and illegal registration of people who are against the removal of the presidential age limit.

The Kagadi District police commander, Romeo Oneck Ojara said Mr Kanyarutoke was arrested on Sunday while at his shop in Kyenzige town, Kyanzige sub county following intelligence briefs which indicated that he was going around villages registering people who are against the constitution amendment bill which seeks to among others scrap the presidential age limit as stipulated in article 102 (b) of the constitution.

Mr Ojara warned the public against engaging in unprofitable projects which may lead them into trouble.
Police ransacked Mr Kanyarutoke’s house and shop before seizing some documents which he was allegedly using to collect data of people including those against age limit. Police has charged him with promotion of sectarianism.

Promoting sectarianism is a criminal offence under section 41 of the penal code act which attracts a jail sentence not exceeding five years.
However, Mr Kanyarutoke denies all the allegations being against him.
‘‘I don’t know the reasons as to why they have arrested me although they allege that I was registering people opposed to the removal presidential age limit,’’ he said.

advertisement

In the Headlines

23 minutes ago

Yemen's Saleh: The ex-president who clung to power

Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed on Monday, ruled the Arabian Peninsula

41 minutes ago

Govt to import Cuban doctors

KAMPALA. The government is considering a plan by the Health ministry to bring in 200 doctors from

  • Seven-year-old boy sues Umeme negligence
    National
    Seven-year-old boy sues Umeme over negligence  
  • World
    Yemen's ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh killed  
  • World
    Mnangagwa urges public unity as cabinet sworn in  
  • Isaac Anyar, wife, Eunice Atoo, wedding
    Heart to Heart
    Couple finally weds after 70 years  