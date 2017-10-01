Family claims Buvuma docking site

BUIKWE. Uncertainty hovers over residents of Kiyindi Landing Site after a family claimed part of the three-acre land where the ferry to Buvuma Island docks recently.

The land in question also houses offices of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) staff, who operate the ferry.

The family of the late Fred Nechemiah Tenywa in Kiyindi Village, Najja Sub–county in Buikwe District, claims their land was grabbed by government four decades ago.

Some of the aggrieved family members led by Mr Edward Ssenyonga stormed the docking site on September 11 and ordered the UNRA staff to vacate the area until government compensates them.

“We are tired of you (UNRA staff), it is better you pack your things and vacate our land, the government has illegally been occupying our land since late President Idi Amin’s time to date.They have not given us anything and we want to develop the three acre-piece of land which you are occupying,” said a family member.

It took the intervention of the police under the command of Buikwe District police commander, Mr Samuel Madira, to calm down the situation.

Mr Madira cut padlocks, which had been put on office doors by family members to enable the roads authority staff work and ordered the travellers to board the ferry.

“As police, we are there to keep law and order and we cannot sit back and watch when people are fighting. If the family members feel that their land was unlawfully taken by government let them engage those responsible to resolve their issues,” he said during an interview recently.

The family members accuse government of being silent on the matter despite submitting documents regarding ownership to UNRA officials.

“We submitted a copy of our title and everything concerning our land to the Executive Director of UNRA, Ms Allen Kagina and UNRA’s head of ferry services, Mr Herbert Mutyaba, but they have never bothered to meet us. We are always told by their secretaries that they are busy and out of the country,” Mr Senyonga, another family member, said during an interview at weekend.

Efforts to speak to Ms Kagina were futile and UNRA’s head of Public and Corporate Affairs, Mr Mark Ssali, said he could not authoritatively comment on the matter as he needed more time to consult his superiors.

Mr David Wamala, the chairperson of Kiyindi Nakawuma Zone, confirmed that the disputed land belongs to the late Tenywa’s family. However, he condemned their approach in attempting to claim it.

“I have been around and I saw their grandfather and father. The land is theirs but l condemn the approach they are employing to ask for what rightfully belongs to them. This facility helps us all and they have to use dialogue to have the matter resolved rather than destroying property,” Mr Wamala explained.

Buvuma MP Robert Ndugwa Migadde urged government to compensate the family reasoning that any delay might jeopardise the operations of the ferry.

“Government is planning to get us a new ferry and if they have not compensated the owners of the docking site; how will it operate?” he asked.