Fire destroys shoes valued at Shs6 billion in Ntinda

By JOSEPH KATO

KAMPALA- Shoes worth billions of shillings were on Friday destroyed in a fire that gutted Shuie Shoe Store in Ntinda Industrial Area at dawn.

According to AIGP Joseph Mugisa, the Police director of fire and emergence response, the fire started at about 3 am from the interior of the store.

“We got a call that fire had gutted this shoe store and we deployed 10 fire fighting vehicles. It was challenge for us to put it out because this place in too congested. We, however, managed to prevent it from burning the neighbouring stores,” Mr Mugisa said.

He said the cause of the fire was not yet known adding that no single person was killed or injured in the blaze that lasted up to 9 am on Friday.

The burnt store belonged to a businessman of Asian origin.

A worker who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely said the fire destroyed stock valued at about Shs6.4 billion. Mr Ssali Kilwana, the proprietor of a nearby tissue paper factory which was partially burnt said he had lost electric appliances and some products in the store valued at about Shs300 million.

A heap of damaged shoes. Photo by Joseph Kato

A fire fighter puts out the fire. Photo by Joseph Kato