BUIKWE. Former Buikwe South Member of Parliament Lulume Bayiga on Monday appeared before the Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Lugazi where he was charged with three offences and remanded to Luzira prison. Mr Bayiga was arrested at the weekend at Ngogwe Sub-county headquarters. He is facing charges of assault, malicious damage and conspiracy to commit felony.

He is also accused of beating a police officer, Mr Andrew Egesa, at the weekend. Mr Bayiga through his lawyer, Mr Aggrey Mushagara, denied the allegations. Mr Mushagara asked court to grant his client bail to enable him get treatment because he is in poor health.

Although substantial sureties were presented to court as one of the requirements for bail application, the presiding magistrate, Mr George Obong, said he required some time to peruse the submission before making a decision.

He adjourned the case to Friday before remanding the former MP.

Mr Obong said since Mr Bayiga was in poor health, he could only be remanded to Luzira, a facility with proper medical care.

Upon mentioning this, Mr Bayiga’s relatives and friends broke down in tears, saying he was unfairly treated.

Mr Bayiga later told journalists that he was ready for anything and that nothing would deter him from fighting for what he deems right.