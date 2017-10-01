By Joseph Kiggundu

WAKISO.

Four people are said to have died and another two injured following a car crash at Kazinga, Kyengera, along Kampala-Masaka road in Wakiso District.

A traffic officer at the scene told this reporter that the Sunday morning accident was caused by a reportedly drunken driver of tipper truck loaded with sand from Rwera in Masaka District. The tipper collided with a Fuso truck that was transporting oranges from Kampala to Rwanda.

The details of the victims are still scanty but among the dead are one woman and three men. Both drivers and a turnboy of the Rwanda-bound lorry died on spot.

The turnboy of the tipper survived with serious injuries after jumping off the truck when he noticed there was going to be an accident.

The wreck of the cars was towed to Nsangi Police Division as investigations continue.