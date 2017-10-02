By Monitor Reporter

State minister for works, Gen Katumba Wamala, has spoken out on allegations that he punched to pulp Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Mutebi Zaake during a fracas in Parliament last Wednesday.

Mr Zzake who is currently admitted to Rubaga Hospital claims that he was thumped by the former Chief of Defence Forces until he became unconscious.

“I don’t regret threatening to beat Zaake. I warned him against wild behaviour. The behaviour of Hon. Zaake in Parliament ever since these issues came up is for everybody to see. I had never seen it anywhere in the history of Parliament of Uganda that a Member of Parliament would jump on the Speaker’s table and put legs up like he’s doing gymnastics,” he said. “When the fracas was just starting, Hon Zaake removed his belt and started attacking everyone like he was under the influence of something,” Gen Katumba said in an interview with NTV.

Gen Katumba said he grabbed Mr Zaake and threatened to beat him after he (Zaake) started hurling chairs at other legislators.

“He started hurling chairs and when he was going for the third [chair], that’s when I grabbed him and said Zaake, I’m going to beat you. It’s true I clenched my fist and I said Zaake, I’m going to beat you. I didn’t beat him. Even Hon Winnie Kiiza (Kasese Woman MP and Leader of Opposition in Parliament) can bear me witness because she even cautioned me not to beat [him],” he said.“The blow never landed on him though I made my intentions clear that if he didn’t stop his wild behaviour, I was going to punch him.”

Meanwhile, Gen Katumba on Monday morning visited Mr Zaake who’s currently admitted to Rubaga Hospital.

Uganda's Parliament on Wednesday took the first step towards scrapping the presidential age limit that would allow long-standing president Yoweri Museveni to stay in power after 2021.

Tempers frayed for a second day over a plan, backed by members of Mr Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, to table a constitutional amendment doing away with age limits, allowing the 73-year-old to run for a sixth consecutive term in 2021.

MPs brandished microphone stands, threw punches and clambered over benches as security officers sought to remove 25 lawmakers barred by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga after engaging in another brawl on the same issue the day before.

Despite the disruption, Mr Raphael Magyezi's motion seeking to introduce a private member's bill proposing the removal of age limits was passed with an overwhelming cry of "Aye!" from government MPs after Ms Kiiza led a walk-out.

"We are not going to be part of Museveni's life presidency project," Ms Kiiza said.

Supporters of the motion argued that age limits discriminate against the elderly.

Live broadcasts of the parliamentary proceedings were suspended by media regulatory body the Uganda Communications Commission prompting an outcry from rights group Amnesty International.

"It is unacceptable that Uganda's media regulator is threatening to close down media houses simply for doing their job and broadcasting live news events. Ugandans have a right to know what their elected representatives are doing," said Amnesty's Michelle Kagari.