Guard faces attempted murder charges over Gulu DPC shooting

By James Owich & Julius Ocungi

GULU. The Police in Gulu district have preferred attempted murder charges against the armed security guard who allegedly shot and wounded Joseph Ayiki, the former acting Gulu District Police Commander (DPC).

Mr Stephen Olanya, a guard attached Exposs security Ltd, a private security firm shot Mr Ayiki last week on the right leg above his knee at Taks center after reportedly mistaking him for a thief.

Police has labored to explain why Ayiki was at Taks center in Laroo Division in Gulu Municipality that early hour of Wednesday morning without security despite the fact that he is a senior police officer.

Taks Centre is about 200 meters from Gulu Central Police Station.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed that Olanya is to face the much lesser capital offence.

Okema explained on Wednesday morning that police have already recorded statements from both the victim and suspect.

Olanya’s supervisors at the security firm where he works have also recorded statement, according to police.

Okema adds that they will forward the file to the office of Directorate of Public Prosecutions for advice before the suspect is arraigned before the court.

Since Friday, the suspect has been in Police custody at Gulu Central Police Station.

Mr Ayiki who has since bee replaced by ASP John Bosco Nyangkol as Gulu acting DPC last week following the shooting still remains hospitalized at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor.