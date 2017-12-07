Gunmen assassinate South Sudan MP in Uganda

By SCOVIN ICETA

Gunmen suspected to be operating in South Sudan last night entered into Yumbe District in Uganda and assassinated Jacob Kuwinsuk Gale, the Member of Parliament for Yei River State Transitional Legislative Assembly.

In press statement released by Mr Alfred Kenneth Duku, the Minister of Information, Culture, Youth and Sport Yei River State, the MP was in company of other people making consultations as part of the National dialogue in Uganda.

"This is to inform the people of Yei River State in particular and South Sudan in general on the brutal assassination of our Member of State Transitional Legislative Assembly Jacob Kuwinsuk Gale who was assassinated on the 6th. Dec.2017 in Mijale Sub County of Yumbe District in Uganda," he said.

No rebel group that operates along the Uganda-South Sudan borders has claimed responsibility but Duku said the incident occurred at about 7pm on Wednesday.

"The late was rushed to Midigo health facility but died on the way to Arua hospital where he had been referred for better health treatment," he said.

The North Western Police Public Relations Officer, Ms Josephine Angucia confirmed that: "It is true that he was shot on the head and as he was rushed to the health center, it was found that the bullet could be removed at Arua referral hospital. But unfortunately he died on the way before to the health facility hospital."

She said a cartridge from the gun was recovered and no arrests have been made.

"We advise that even the refugees should be conscious of the security and report cases of people having illegal guns. The body will be taken and buried by the relatives who stay in Yumbe," she said.

The late served in the State Transitional Legislative Assembly as the Chairperson for members’ affairs, gender and human rights committee.

"The late and three other members of SPLA headed by the deputy speaker of SPLA Yokoju Sivalano were sent by the state on November 22 to conduct consultative grass root peace meetings and dialogues with community members of greater Kajo-Keji Counties and the consultations went successful," Mr Duku said in a press statement.

Last week, gunmen also beheaded two South Sudanese inside Ugandan district of Moyo. The government of South Sudan has formed a National Peace committee that has been visiting the refugee camps to them hope of possible return to South Sudan.