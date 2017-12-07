Gunmen waylay Kasese bus

By Andrew Bagala

More than 15 men dressed in military uniform armed with semiautomatic guns and one machine gun waylaid a bus carrying 69 business people from Bwera, Kasese District, and robbed them of their property.

Mr Norbert Ochom, the Wamala Regional Police spokesman, said the passengers in Kalita bus were returning with money they had made from a flea market in Bwera Town, in western Uganda yesterday when they were attacked by armed men at Kasambya village, Mityana District at around 1:30am.

“All property and money was robbed. We have one suspect we have arrested on suspicion that she was receiving calls from the armed men. We are also looking for the driver of the bus to help us with investigations,” Mr Ochom said yesterday. Details of the amount of money lost is not yet established.

Driver’s wife suspected

The suspect is a wife of the Kalita bus driver. The driver escaped during the raid.

This is the first highway robbery targeting a bus in months.

By press time, the detectives were still quantifying the property lost. Mr Ochom said the suspect was seen communicating with people on her mobile phone tipping them where the bus had reached.

“She and another passenger continued to shift from seat to another as the bus moved. Even when the robbery took place, she got out and later moved in the bus without being attacked by the robbers as was the case with other passengers,” he said.

Passengers told police that as they were travelling to Kampala, they found a truck that had been parked in the middle of the road.

They said when they stopped, the armed men gained access to the bus. They said they were ordered to drive half a mile off the main road where they were robbed.

The passengers said thereafter, the armed men ordered them to lie on down lest they be shot dead. After sometime, the passengers looked around but the armed men had fled.

Mr Ochom said following the robbery, they have intensified integrated highway patrols along Mityana-Mubende and Busunju-Kiboga-Kyankwanzi roads to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents.