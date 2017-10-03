Police deploy ahead of Besigye’s age limit protest

By Damali Mukhaye

Police have deployed in Kampala and surrounding areas including Dr Kizza Besigye’s home in Kasangati, Wakiso District ahead of his planned walk to work protest today.

This comes a day after police warned Mr Besigye against the said protests.

The commander Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Frank Mwesigwa, said they have learnt about plans by Dr Besigye and other Opposition politicians to walk to work to protest the proposed removal of presidential age limit from the Constitution.

Mr Mwesigwa vowed to deploy at all strategic places to ensure no one leads a procession.

“We shall not allow any procession and as security, we are prepared. We have [intelligence] of what they want to do; what they have termed the red ribbon campaign, which is like walk to work reloaded and we all know the dangers of walk to work, including threat to life and property. We shall not allow this,” Mr Mwesigwa said.

The police warning follows Dr Besigye’s press conference at the weekend where he asked Uganda’s elite to leave their cars at home once every week to show solidarity with those opposed to lifting the presidential age limit of 75.

The campaign, which is planned to happen every Tuesday, starts today. Dr Besigye has vowed to either walk to work, or use public means like boda boda, a taxi or a bus.



Meanwhile, members of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change also announced on Monday that they would join the party’s former president’s campaign of walking to work.

Addressing journalists at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the party’s deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Mwiru, said FDC is ready to support any idea that is against the amendment of Article 102 (b) of the Constitution.