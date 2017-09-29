How eviction of MPs was planned

By TABU BUTAGIRA, CHARLES ODOOBO BICHACHI, PAUL ADUDE & IBRAHIM MANZIL

Kampala. The Wednesday showdown in Parliament sprinkled with dramatic entry and physical confrontation between lawmakers and plain-clothed security operatives was an outcome of days of planned sting operation, this newspaper can reveal.

According to highly-placed sources, security and spy forces have been on tenterhooks because they anticipated civil disobedience on the day Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi would seek leave of Parliament to table a motion to amend Article 102(b). The provision caps upper age for a president at 75 years.

The sporadic demonstrations last Thursday confirmed aspects of that intelligence assessment, except the spies missed the mark.

The act of legislators opposed to the amendment pulling red bandanas from their pockets and binding them on their heads in the Chamber before bursting into singing the national anthem while holding copies of the Constitution aloft, caught both Parliament and external security by surprise.

The dissenting MPs, after Deputy Speaker prematurely adjourned House proceedings amid deafening muddle, emerged on the porch of Parliament building, punching in the air with clenched fists while hollering and dancing to revolutionary military songs.

This unexpected peaceful demonstration, during which the lawmakers announced that the red headbands signified willingness to spill their blood in defence of the Constitution, was politically catchy.

The bug began spreading. More Ugandans sharing similar views started spotting the bandanas.

Emboldened by the success, the MPs’ return and ability on Tuesday this week to again paralyse parliamentary business with a repeat protest gave higher currency to the voices in security circles advocating a more decisive tackle.

It also provided evidence, as argued in previous security meetings, that the police at Parliament was inadequate to rein-in the legislators.

More troops massed up around Parliament, slinging military-grade weapons.

The responsibility of maintaining law and order is constitutionally the preserve of Uganda Police Force and, as such, the National Security Council has designated the Force as the lead agency in the handling of domestic threats and security operations.

In the ensuing strategy planning, the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura took overall charge. He visited and conferred with parliamentary authorities.

At various security bases, preparations began in earnest to assemble a specialised team to tackle the lawmakers.

According to multiple sources, police selected some of its fine commandos that merged with elements of Special Forces transported from Entebbe and Nakasero State Lodge.

ALSO READ: Gen Elly Tumwine defends raid on Parliament



They were moved on Tuesday night and taken into a spacious hall in one of the buildings neighbouring Parliament.

This is where, according to one source familiar with the operations, they had meals and refreshments.

A batch in the dead of the night then made its way into Parliament building, and did reconnaissance in the basement identified by spies as a possible area from where some legislators allegedly planned to start a fire to burn the building.

We were unable to verify this claim, which Gen Kayihura repeated yesterday as having informed their decision to block MPs from using in the underground parking.

Related stories

“We had intelligence that they wanted to cause problems inside Parliament; we had to prepare, there were even plans to burn Parliament,” the police chief told a press conference in Entebbe. “That is why we advised the Speaker (Rebecca Kadaga) that vehicles should not park in the basement.”

Behind scenes. The commander of the Special Forces, Col Don Nabasa (right), at Parliament on Wednesday. COURTESY PHOTO

That prohibition on Tuesday and Wednesday sparked fist fights between some security operatives and MPs.

On Tuesday night, casually-dressed security operatives prowled the Parliament precincts, disguising as labourers at the site where a new structure is being erected to expand space for the 449 people’s representative.

Others lurked in the conference hall of an adjacent building. Their instructions, multiple sources told us, were precise: storm the Chamber when required, harm no protesting MP but subdue and extract each.

To achieve a clinical operation, the team mapped out Parliament for mock exercise in a way similar to how Israeli commandos in 1976 simulated siege of Entebbe International Airport for their surgical hostages’ release mission.



There are already elements of Special Forces inserted at Parliament in the names of Presidential Police Guards (PPGs) responsible for securing the President’s Office on the block.

Their knowledge of the building came in handy, according to the operation planners.

For the Wednesday mission, a minimum of five operatives were assigned to remove one legislator and whisk them away through pre-determined exits to designated waiting cars. In other words, they lay in wait.

The opportunity for them to act presented itself when the MPs again reverted to singing the national anthem after Speaker Kadaga announced she was suspending 24 of them, besides the gun-carrying junior Water minister Ronald Kibuule, for disrupting the previous day’s proceedings.

From that moment, everything played by script. After spurning the Speaker’s directive that they leave the Chamber, Ms Kadaga adjourned the House for half-an-hour to allow the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove the protestors.

By this time the last group of the commandos had marched into Parliament in a single file through the eastern gate, and dressed in suits to easily blend with the lawmakers.



The commander of the Special Forces, Col Don Nabasa, appeared in the Parliament lobby in his red-collar uniform and could be seen near the Parliament staff suggestion box, making calls on his cellphone handset.

Inside, the Chamber had turned into a boxing ring with MPs breaking off microphone stands to lash at tough-tackling security operatives.

The security team had coordinated its operations with some MPs.



Ordinarily the police at Parliament is commanded by Lemmy Twinomugisha who, at the rank of assistant inspector general of police, is an equivalent of a military general.

His team, according to information on Uganda Police Force website, is “responsible for enforcement of law and order by providing safe and accessible environment for Members of Parliament, cabinet ministers, employees of Parliament and the public”.

The sudden appearance of plain-clothed and uniformed military officers prompted demands by Opposition leaders and questions by external observers about the circumstances under which they gained entry to physically pluck out MPs directly from the Chamber.

Other analysts drew parallels with 1966 when, at the height of political disagreements with Buganda kingdom, Prime Minister Milton Obote surrounded Parliament with soldiers and introduced the infamous ‘pigeon hole’ Constitution under which he concentrated power to himself.

Parliament yesterday said it was not responsible for explaining the presence of the strangers.

“How the plain-clothed officers came in, we can’t for sure tell who they were. Even those plain-clothed people [who] came in were commanded by a lady wearing police uniform,” said Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament director for communication and public affairs.

Uncertain of military

“I didn’t see military person going by uniform. So, it is the police that took over the eviction. As to whether they solicited further reinforcement, I don’t know,” he added.

IGP Kayihura stepped in yesterday afternoon to take responsibility for the operation, saying the obtaining situation dictated the forces to storm in.

“I requested sister security agencies to support me. I am the one who planned all those things, if you want to know, to support the Speaker to make sure that there’s peace in Parliament, both outside and inside,” he told a press conference in Entebbe.

He added: “So those you saw in plain clothes were a team who were prepared in the event that [there was disorder in the House]. What we did was within the law; the situation demanded that we support the Sergeant-at-Arms to execute the directive of the Speaker. If there is anybody to hold accountable, to hold responsible, it’s those violent MPs; they [had] paralysed the work of Parliament for three days.”

Gen Kayihura said the Constitution empowers police to maintain law and order in the country, and Parliament could not be a no-go area when few of its members were seeking to again halt its business.

“Instead of applauding us; the security, you want to condemn us!” Gen Kayihura said, “I want to thank the team that assisted the Speaker to bring order and soon after you saw business went on normally.”

