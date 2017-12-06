How malaria has affected education in the Rwenzori

By FELIX BASIIME

Malaria case management is still a big challenge in Kabarole and Bunyangabu districts, in Rwenzori Sub-region due to the attitudes of some parents and has affected the education of young learners.

Children in these districts say their parents have denied them a chance to sleep under treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria, some claiming they are harmful to their health.

“My parents received four mosquito nets but kept them in the suitcases. They said they are harmful to our health,” says Peluce Katusabe of Primary Three at Busiita Primary School in Bunyangabu District.

Ms Rose Kemigisa of Primary Six at Kitumba Primary School in Kabarole says: “We don’t sleep under the mosquito nets. Our parents kept the nets under the mattresses and we always fall sick.”

The head teacher of Busiita Primary School in Bunyangabu District, Ms Campline Dolice, says cases of pupils falling sick because of malaria are common in the district. Ms Dolice says that malaria has affected the children’s performance.

“Government needs to roll out sensitisation meetings for parents since they are responsible and authoritative,” she says.

At Kiamara Primary School in Busoro Sub-county, the pupils revealed that the parents denied them the mosquito nets and hid them under the mattresses. Others said the parents sold off the mosquito nets.

Rampant cases

The school head teacher of Kiamara Primary School, Mr Francis Katuramu, says: “In our school, cases of malaria are rampant. Every day at least 50 children are absent due to malaria and this has affected their performance in class.

Parents should take the message of proper usage of the mosquito nets to save lives of their children and expenditure on treating this preventable disease. I request PACE [Programme for Accessible Communication Education] and its partners to intensify the campaign in the villages to educate our people on proper usage of the nets.”

The head teacher of Kitumba Primary School in Kabarole District, Mr Amos Kahuma, says malaria has severely affected pupils’ performance in school.

In April, government through the Ministry of Health distributed free treated mosquito nets to all households with the aim of kicking malaria out of Uganda.

But to their dismay, some parents in the malaria prone districts have denied their children an opportunity to sleep under the mosquito nets and resorted to keeping them in suitcases while others keep them under their mattresses.

Platform for the Needy (PLANE) and Kabarole District health authorities in partnership with PACE Uganda, a health non-governmental organisation mid this year embarked on using play acting approach by moving around the sub-counties and town councils in the two districts that have high numbers of people suffering from malaria.

The campaign dubbed, “community campaign for social mobilisation”, is aimed at creating awareness among children in primary schools and communities on the proper use of the nets to prevent malaria using the drama approach.

The drama, in its malaria sensitisation package emphasizes sleeping under a treated mosquito net, clearing the bush around homes, testing before getting treatment and the national and global effect of malaria.

Kabarole District health educator, Ms Catherine Kemigabo, said the drama approach has seen the number of patients with malaria reduce by 50 per cent at the district health facilities since the start of the programme.

“At least we have experienced a reduction of patients complaining of malaria due to the sensitisation by the drama group about malaria prevention through sleeping under treated mosquito nets,” Ms Kemigabo says.

Mr Katuramu commended PLANE and PACE for the initiation to sensitise the pupils but called on them and government to intensify the campaigns in communities targeting the parents.

The programmes manager PLANE, Mr Sam Mugisha said: “This is a one year project and we are moving in all primary schools and communities around Kabarole and Bunyangabu districts creating awareness on how to use mosquito nets to prevent the spread of malaria”.

PLANE has so far covered 28 primary schools, two secondary schools and 32 communities.

Key issues

Number of schools. Kabarole District has 63 government aided primary schools while Bunyangabu District has 61 schools.

Distribution. The National Population Hosing Census Report 2014, indicates that in Kabarole and Bunyangabu districts, 94.4 per cent of households own mosquito nets and 97 per cent had received free mosquito nets from government.

Returned. This year, out of 635,320 mosquito nets that were received by Kabarole District from government, 530, 924 were distributed while 2,764 mosquito nets were returned to the Health ministry, according to Dr Richard Mugahi, the district health officer.

Percentage. According to the 2015 National Service Delivery Survey (NSDS), findings in a report released on August 30, 2016, prevalence of malaria per sub-region, Busoga had the highest percentage with 69, Bunyoro 66, Acholi and Karamoja at 65, Lango and teso at 62 and Tooro at 57.