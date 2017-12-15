IGP Kayihura orders audit of all police guns

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura has ordered for an audit of all police guns.

In his directive to the in charge of classified stores, Commissioner of Police Good Mwesigwa, Gen Kayihura says the full audit is to start with all police pistols.

He has also demanded for a full accountability of all police pistols and other firearms adding that a computerized register of all the guns be developed.

In a letter dated December 13, 2017, Gen Kayihura also authorised CP Mwesigwa to take criminal and disciplinary action against any officer reported to have lost or mishandled firearms.

CP Mwesigwa is expected to implement Gen Kayihura’s orders in one month.

"In addition, propose an effective system control of firearm. Further, I authorise you to take criminal/disciplinary action to whoever has lost/mishandled firearms. I give you one month," reads part of Gen Kayihura's letter.

Gen Kayihura’s orders were issued on the same day city Socialite Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White was arrested for allegedly shooting one of his neighbours using a police pistol.

Police said on Friday that White is likely to spend the weekend in police custody after he was denied bond.