Inmate hospitalised after swallowing Shs 50,000 note

By JUIUS OCUNGI

Gulu- An inmate who feared being punished by Prison wardens for possessing money inside Prison, is in critical but stable condition after swallowing a Shs50,000 note to avoid detection.

A week after swallowing the note, Sengigwa Sendodie, an inmate at Lugore Prison in Palaro Sub-county, Gulu District developed stomach complications, which forced him to confess to the wardens that he had swallowed the money and needed medical attention.

Sendodie reportedly wrapped the note in a polythene bag before swallowing it on September 24.

Sendodie was rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Emergency Unit on Monday where he is admitted.

A medical worker who preferred anonymity since she is not authorised to speak on behalf of the health facility said the inmate's condition is stable.

She said doctors are contemplating subjecting Sendodie to induced vomiting to get the money out of his stomach after ruling out surgery.

The Regional Prison Commander Northern Region, Mr Allan Okello said the inmate acted in fear since prisoners are not allowed to possess money in the cells.

Mr Okello said the inmate had spent a month at the prison after being transferred from South Western Uganda.

He said it’s an offence for inmates to possess money inside prisons because it could aid their escape through bribing wardens.

"We usually carry routine check-ups to find out whether our inmates have valuables that are not declared. But for this case, the inmate could have refused to declare the money but when a search was mounted, he decided to swallow it," Mr Okello said on Wednesday.

This is not the first incident at Lugore Prison.

In February last year, Rogers Ngabirano, a resident of Rukungiri who was serving a 14 year jail term, was found dead inside a cell.

Police reported that he died after choking on marijuana that was stuffed in a pill which he swallowed in an attempt to hide the drug from Prison authorities.

He had been jailed after being found guilty of defilement.