Friday December 15 2017

Jopadhola warn Iteso over cultural day event

By JOSEPH OMOLLO

Tororo.

The Jopadhola community in Tororo have warned the Iteso against holding their cultural festival in the town.
The Iteso are scheduled to hold their first heritage day celebrations between today and Sunday at King George Memorial Stadium.
However, the Jopadhola under their umbrella association, Padhola Cultural Union, have said they are ready to resist at any cost attempts by the Iteso to hold their cultural gala in their revered home.
The prime minister of Tieng Adhola cultural institution, Mr Richard Josel Obbo, during a press conference on Wednesday at the institution’s office, said the proposed venue by the Iteso is a provocation to the Jopadhola community.
“This is not acceptable because Tororo Municipality is the Jerusalem of the Jopadhola,” Mr Obbo said.
He explained that King George Memorial Stadium is a revered heritage and coronation ground for the Jopadhola.
“This is where His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola was installed as the king of Padhola,” he said.
He said under the arrangement of the Kings Forum of Uganda, any cultural institution intending to use or carry out any activity , where another King reigns, the institution has to officially communicate and requested for permission but not mere imposing.
The prime minister for the Iteso cultural institution, Mr Paul Sande Emolot, said they are continuing with their preparations as planned.
“We have not received any formal communication from the police which granted us permission,” Mr Emolot said.

