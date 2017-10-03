KCCA sued over street vendor death

By AMOS NGWOMOYA & JULIET KIGONGO

KAMPALA- The family of the late Oliver Basemera, a vendor who plunged into Nakivubo drainage channel and died two months ago as she was allegedly being pursued by law enforcement officers of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), have sued demanding compensation of Shs810m.

The family filed their lawsuit on September 29, before the High Court’s Civil Division through their lawyers, Mr Ramadhan Kato and Hamza Kamala of Asinguza and Company Advocates. KCCA is sued alongside the Attorney General and the duo has two weeks to file their defence.

According to the lawsuit, the family claims the late Basemera on August 4, was moving on Mukwano Road with her property and was pursued by the KCCA law enforcement officers, who threatened to arrest her.

Court records show that in the process of fleeing from the charged-up law enforcement officers, she plunged into Nakivubo drainage channel and died on the spot.

“On August 4, 2017 while the late Oliver Basemera was moving along Mukwano Road with her property; she was menacingly accosted by the KCCA enforcement officers and officials/employees/agents of the 2nd defendant (KCCA), who threatened to arrest her with their guns, batons and sticks,” the law suit reads in part.

“Fearing for her life and trying to defend her property, the late Basemera fled along Mukwano Road for about 200 metres and crossed over to 6th Street and all the while she was pursued by the aforementioned KCCA enforcement officers,” the court documents further read.

KCCA is being accused of failing to construct and maintain major drainages in the city like Nakivubo channel, which they say, claimed the life of their relative.

“The late Basemera died as a result of falling into the unfenced and uncovered Nakivubo drainage channel after being illegally and negligently threatened and pursued by KCCA enforcement officers and as a result, she died,” the court documents state.

The petitioners contend that as the result of the loss of their mother, they have suffered great inconvenience, mental anguish, expenses, damages and have lost dependency for which they claim special and general damages.

In justifying the compensation, the family claims the deceased was making Shs50,000 every day and that if she had lived for the next 45 years, she would have made a total of Shs810m and that by the time of her death, she was in good health and had never been diagnosed with any serious disease that would prevent her from performing her duties.