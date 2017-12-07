Kabamba attack: Army Court to rule on bail next year

By JALIARA NAMYALO

KAMPALA. The Army Court has set January 8 next year to determine the fate of bail application by four suspects on remand over the alleged 2014 failed attack on Kabamba Army Barracks in Mubende District.

The four suspects; Capt Hillman Bosco Aleper, Ndugga Musaazi, Lumala Ssalongo and Marvin Ssemwogerere asked the General Court Martial at Makindye to temporarily release them pending trial.

Through their lawyers, the suspects contend that they have spent a long time on remand yet bail is mandatory and that they suffered torture during arrest.

The court presided over by Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti set the ruling upon hearing of submissions from the suspects and the prosecution.

However, at the hearing, prosecution led by Maj Raphael Mugisha objected to the application denying allegations of torture pleaded by the suspects.

While referring to the affidavit sworn by the investigating officer, Maj Gaston Mugarura, the prosecutor argued that they are committed to handling the case expeditiously.

“Mandatory bail is only granted when an accused is on remand and trial has not commenced whereas in the case before court, the trial commenced and is ongoing,” said Maj Mugisha observing that the suspects have since appeared 66 times before the court.

The group is part of the fourteen people charged with offences relating to security which attracts a maximum punishment of death upon conviction.

They are jointly charged with ten others including Lt Col Philip Frank Eguma, Lt Ronald Waibi Mwavu, a junior officer formerly from the 4th Division, Pte Kenneth Sekajja, formerly of Air Defence in Nakasongola and Sgt Ndugga Musaazi Nama.

Others are; Mr Peter Kibirige, Mr. Solomon Matovu, Mr. Herbert Biyimbwa alias Doctor, Ms. Nasim Namuzimule alias Hajjat Mumbejja, Rtd Capt John Bosco Rutwama, Mr. Ali Mukiibi a retired air force pilot, Mr Francis Kiwanuka and Francis Kaheru Kiwanuka (businessman).

The state alleges that between February and May 2014, in the various areas of Kampala, Masaka, Wakiso, Luwero and Nairobi-Kenya, Lt Col Eguma, Capt Aleper, Lt Waibi, Pte Sekajja and others omitted to disclose vital information about recruitment of people to engage into activities intended to prejudice the security of the defence forces by attacking Armoured Warfare Training School in Mubende.