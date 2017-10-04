Kakumiro councillors move to increase local leaders’ salaries

Kakumiro. Kakumiro District council has approved a motion to increase the salaries of local government leaders amid protests from the local population, who say the decision is outrageous.

The motion seeking to compel government to increase salaries of local government leaders, including the district chairperson, vice chairperson, district speaker, deputy speaker, district councillors and sub-county chairpersons, among others, was moved by Kakumiro District vice chairperson Grace Bataringaya before an extraordinary council session last week.

However, the move has since attracted debate.

Ms Bataringaya, who is also the district secretary for finance, planning and administration, argues that the motion is meant to foster and strengthen the performance of local governments.

She said: “These recommendations were arrived at during the Uganda Local Governments Association (ULGA) meetings and they require adoption and approval of district councillors so that ULGA can pursue them further with the central government.”

According to the motion, which was unanimously approved by all the 19 councillors, the district chairperson should take a monthly pay of Shs15m, his deputy Shs4m, district speaker Shs3.2m, deputy speaker and members of the district executive committee Shs2m.

Currently, district chairpersons earn Shs1.5m per month.

The councillors further resolved that district councillors be paid a monthly salary of Shs1m, sub-county chairpersons Shs1.2m and sub-county councillors should pocket Shs400,000.

On top of this, the district council also resolved that the central government waives off taxes on the emoluments of local government leaders and provide transport for all district chairpersons, district speakers and sub-county chairpersons, among others.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Monday, the Kakumiro District speaker, Mr Joseph Byarugaba Ajuna, defended ULGA’s move to agitate for salary increment for local government leaders.

He said there are several discrepancies in government salary structures, with local governments being the most affected.

He added that district councils across the country were requested by ULGA to table motions majorly to adopt and resolve on several recommendations, which include the increment of salaries.

Kakumiro District chairperson Joseph Sentayi has defended the move to increase salaries of local government leaders.

However, as councillors rushed to welcome and adopt the motion, the question about the source of funding of the wage bill lingered on.

The local government leaders under ULGA say funds will come from the central government.

Mr Ajuna said the local revenue caters for only 20 per cent of the district budget, which he says is meager.

However, the proposed increment is supposed to be catered for by funds as appropriated from the central government.

Kakumiro District was carved out of Kibaale District and started operations on July 1, 2016.

The poor local revenue collection has forced the district to continuously depend on the central government almost entirely to finance their budgets.

In a recent interview with Daily Monitor, Ms Bataringaya revealed that in the first two quarters of 2016/2017, the district collected only Shs80.9m in local revenue, which is 44 per cent of the estimated Shs.185.9b district budget.

Mr David Mulindwa, a resident and businessman in Kakumiro Town, says the move by councillors to have their emoluments increased and funded by the central government is outrageous and greedy.

He argues that councillors should instead agitate for increment of funding to other sectors such as education, health and road infrastructure.

When contacted, the minister for Local government, Mr Tom Butime, said the council is free to come up with recommendations.

He said the Ministry of Public Service was recently directed by the President to review all salary structures, enhancement and emoluments and come up with a guiding paper for the entire public service.

“The Ministry of public service is really very busy on that matter and very soon, such questions will be answered,” Mr Butime said.