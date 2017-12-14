KALANGALA

An accident that occurred at Bukuzindu village in Mugoye Sub County, Kalangala District has claimed the life of one person and injured seven others.

An eye witness, Mr Henry Kalyesuubula, indicated that a tractor owned by Oil Palm Uganda Limited collided with another truck leading to the death of thee lorry driver, Wasswa Mathew, a resident of Bumangi Village in Mugoye Sub County.

"The tractor that was branching off the road and never indicated collided with the speeding lorry," Mr Kalyesubuula said.

The injured taken to Kalangala Health Center IV, about 20 kilometres away for first aid but later referred to Masaka regional referral hospital.

The District Police Commander, Mr Richard Musisi confirmed the incident and cautioned all road users in Kalangala district on reckless driving.

He said Police will carry out further investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

"We should respect all road users especially in dangerous spots," he said.