Kampala police hunt for killers of 11-months baby

By JOSEPH KATO

KAMPALA- Police in Kampala are hunting for suspects in the killing of an 11-months-old baby girl in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

Damascus Ahimbisibwe, a daughter of Collins Kaija, of Kasaana, Kulambiro, Nakawa Division was suffocated by two men who raided his home on Saturday.

Kampala Metropolitan Acting Police Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said police has alerted all police stations to be on the lookout for the suspects.

“We have informed all our stations and we are applying all the possible ways to have the suspects arrested. We already gathered some vital informed which we believe will be helpful in our hunt and investigations,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects went to Mr Kaija’s home and disguised as visitors.

They reportedly asked the house maid, Ms Patience Lakija whether the child’s father was home. According to Ms Lakija, she informed them that he had gone to his place of work.

Ms Lakija told police that when she informed them that her boss was not at home, they requested for his mobile phone number.

She said that in the process of giving them the contact, one of them grabbed her.

“He was helped by his colleague to tie me with a rope. They inserted a cloth in my mouth. I could not talk or breathe well. They started searching for the baby in the house,” Ms Lakija said in her statement at Kira Road Police Station.

The maid told police that when the men entered the baby’s bedroom, they debated on whether to kidnap or kill it.

“They unanimously agreed to kill the baby. I heard one of them telling his colleague to place a pillow on the baby’s head and sit on it. The baby screamed twice and went silent,” Ms Lakija said in a terrifying written police statement.

Ms Lakijja told police that she was freed by neighbours who heard her murmuring after the killers had fled the scene.

The neighbours rushed the baby to a nearby clinic from where it was pronounced dead.

Mr Kaija told police he is shocked by the gruesome murder of his daughter since neither him nor his family member has ever received death threats.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police have placed the maid under close watch since she is a witness in the case.

The Kulambiro incident comes two days after Mr Patrick Kagumire, 25, allegedly burnt his one-month-old baby to death and buried it in a heap of sand opposite his compound.

The shocking incident happened in Kawempe Ttula.