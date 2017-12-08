Karamoja leaders question number of quack NGOs

By Agencies

A section of leaders in Karamoja sub region have expressed anger over the rising levels of poverty despite the existence of dozens of non-government organisations (NGOs) and development partners operating in the area to eradicate the problem.

The leaders say, 74 per cent of the people in the area are extremely poor despite various multi-million dollar anti-poverty interventions by development partners over the years.

During a coordination meeting for the Karamoja Integrated Development Plan (KIDP) with donors, NGOs workers and leaders in the region, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo said a number of NGOs operating in the area are fraudulent.

Fr Lokodo said that while some NGOs secured funds to operate in Karamoja, their effect is not tangible.

The minister said there is duplication of activities and lack of accountability for interventions, leaving the people of Karamoja in dire poverty.

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Eng. John Byabagambi says much as there are plans to streamline activities of all development partners in Karamoja, some NGOs’ funding needs to be investigated.

He said his ministry is collaborating with other organisations to expose all sham NGOs in the region.

A progress report that was prepared by Christine Guwatudde Kintu, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, indicates that there are 39 registered NGOs registered and have submitted reports out of estimated 57 NGOs operating in Karamoja.

The report shows that the NGOs operated with an estimated annual spending of $24.5 million(Shs 86 billion) in 2017.

Ms Kintu said in the NGO mapping report for 2016, 22 out of the 46 projects supported by bi-lateral donors were implemented by NGOs. She said the progress report for the year 2017 has 39 NGOs including 24 international and 15 national NGOs and Community Based Organisation of the estimated 57 NGOs operating in Karamoja.

The majority of NGOs are concentrated in Moroto and Nakapiripirit districts. Each district has 24 NGOs, followed by Napak with 22 and Kaabong with 19.

Abim and Amudat districts have the least number of NGOs with 15 each while Kotido has 16, according to the report.

Most NGOs deal with health, livelihoods and education respectively while social protection, water for production and conflict mitigation are the least funded.