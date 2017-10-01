Kayihura committed treason, says Kiiza

KAMPALA. The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Ms Winfred Kiiza, has labelled treasonable, acts by Gen Kale Kayihura to order the arrest of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday.

Ms Kiiza maintains that the act of ordering plain-clothed security officials into Parliament chambers to arrest MPs, for which Gen Kayihura, the Inspector General of Police, claimed responsibility, is treasonable.

On Wednesday afternoon, Parliament chambers turned into a boxing ring as suspended MPs battled plain-clothed security officers deployed to throw them out after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga ordered them out of three sittings for disrupting proceedings the previous day.

Ms Kiiza told Sunday Monitor that for Gen Kayihura to claim responsibility for being behind the deployment of plain-clothed security agents in the House is a sign that Uganda is beginning to re-write a wrong history.

“That is treason and in other countries, he would be charged in courts of law for aiding the overthrow of a Constitution. Kayihura praises himself for commanding an attack on Parliament to humiliate, rough up honourable members, who are fighting and defending the Constitution,” said Ms Kiiza.

Ms Kiiza added: “You (Kayihura) are not fair to praise attack on Parliament even when you have also been condemning other attacks in the country. He is not different from what he called attackers in Kasese last year. This is a shame on the police and the Special Forces Command”.

Gen Kayihura during a press conference at Kasenyi Landing Site in the greater Entebbe on Thursday said: “I’m the one who commanded the arrest of the Members of Parliament. I have nothing to apologise for”.

He also praised the security personnel for executing a ‘good mission’.

The Kasese Woman MP also faulted the Speaker for inflaming the situation in Parliament on Wednesday by “succumbing to her emotions” to suspend MPs contrary to the House rules of procedure.

Police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said the IGP acted “within his constitutional mandate” and had credible intelligence about the MPs’ motives to “cause havoc.”

Mr Kasingye said the IGP cannot be prosecuted for exercising his constitutional mandate.