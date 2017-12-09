Kigezi mourns sudden death of popular journalist

By ROBERT MUHEREZA

KABALE- The sudden death of Percy Kamusiime, 31, a popular radio presenter and talk show hostess at Voice of Kigezi radio, has left her workmates, family and fans in shock.

“I learnt about her illness on Sunday after she read the local news in the evening and her voice was not flowing properly. I asked the manager to give her permission for bed rest since she was on medication. I was shocked on Wednesday evening at around 8pm to learn that she had passed on. May her soul rest in peace,” Ivan Mbabazi, the director, Voice of Kigezi said.

Kamusiime died at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where she had been briefly admitted after experiencing general body weakness.

Ms Angella Byamugisha, the mother to the deceased, said her daughter called her on Monday after suffering a severe headache.

“She told me that she had visited Rugarama hospital in Kabale town for medical examination but there was no single illness detected although she remained feeling weak. We prayed together and called for God’s mercy and on Wednesday at around 11.30am she became too weak. I called some relatives and friends who helped me to take her to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where doctors did their best in offering treatment but at around 8pm, my daughter died,” Ms Byamugisha said.

The cause of her death was still unknown by press time.

Ms Byamugisha said the deceased was the first born in a family of six, adding that she was a bright pupil throughout her primary and secondary school education.

“She has been instrumental in paying school fees for her young brothers and sister besides providing financial support to the family. We shall not only miss our daughter but also miss a person that has been of economic importance to our family. The most painful thing is that she had promised to officially introduce her partner to our family this month,” Ms Byamugisha said.

Voice of Kigezi FM director Ivan Mbabazi described Kamusiime as a hardworking, consistent and a humble employee, who demonstrated team work, saying the station will miss her expertise, especially in presentation.

The news editor, Mr Alex Byakatonda, described the deceased as a committed employee.

“She was approachable always, and her interpersonal relationship with workmates was the best,” he said.

Mr Richard Akandwanaho, a workmate, said: Kamusiime provided me with lunch, supper and breakfast for six months during my internship at Voice of Kigezi. God has taken her before I could reward her because of her generosity to me.”

Mr Richard Mugisha Bekunda, a businessman in Kabale town and one of her fans, described the deceased as humorous.

“Her 10am to 2pm Sunrise programme was well handled as she entertained listeners and gave tips on being successful in business. I will miss her positive attitude and professionalism, especially in dealing with listeners despite their divergent views,” he said.