By Henry Lubulwa

Tooro king Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru has committed himself to engage several young people fight the spread of HIV/AIDS in Africa.

King Oyo said while opening the International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa in Cote Devoir on Tuesday.

King Oyo who is the UNAIDS Good will ambassador in Eastern and Southern Africa represented Uganda together with the People in need agency at the conference to find solutions to the spread of HIV scourge.

“I lead a population of about six million people in the Tooro Kingdom and many of these are infected with HIV. If we are organized, we can remove HIV from Africa. I have learnt that the power of Heritage in our African values can too be used to fight the spread. I pray that this solidarity continues for a better future. I thank the young people who have spearheaded this, without you there cannot be a better tomorrow for Africa. Me being a fellow youth, a fellow young person in Uganda, I also will share my support and take ideas back home,” he said.

By January 2017, 19.4 million people lived with HIV Aids in East and Southern Africa while 6.1 million people lived with the virus in Western and Central Africa. Amongst which, 1.8 million were roughly new HIV infections - a decline from 2.1 million new infections in 2015 According to the Global HIV Aids statistics.

Amongst these infections, 15 million people were on treatment despite the target of having 30 million people on ART treatment by 2020 and zero new infections.

The HIV prevalence in Uganda alone stands at 6.3 percent and remains higher among risk populations like the youths and residents of the different landing sites around water bodies.