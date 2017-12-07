Kyambogo graduation set for next week  

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kyambogo University has finalized arrangements for their forthcoming 14th graduation ceremony slated to take place next week from Wednesday December13 to Friday December 15.

Addressing journalists at the university, the vice chancellor, Prof Elly Katunguka, said that during the three days graduation, 203 will graduate with the first class honors in various disciplines.

He notes that the provisional list has already been made available to students and those with complaints have up to tomorrow before the final list is published.