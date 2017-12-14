Kyambogo starts issuing certificates on graduation

By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala. Kyambogo University has started instant issuing transcripts to graduates during the three-day graduation ceremony which kicked off yesterday at the university grounds.

The 14th graduation, which runs up to tomorrow, will see more than 7,000 students receive degree certificates in different fields.

Yesterday, 1,554 students from the Graduate School of Management and Entrepreneurship and Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation were the first batch of the graduands.

For the first time

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Elly Katunguka, said for the first time in the institution’s history, the university was able to beat the deadline and start issuing transcripts to their students on graduation day.

“Because of our enhanced information communication technology, I am glad to announce that for the first time in the history of this university, all transcripts and certificates of all graduating students are available for collection immediately after the graduation,” Prof Katunguka said.

“I am also aware that the certificates of the graduating class of December 2016 have not been processed. I can promise that these will be printed during the course of next week and can be collected during the first week of January 2018. I have already issued a directive,” he added.

Prof Katunguka’s pronouncements were applauded by graduands because they are now sure they can favourably compete in the labour market.

“I am pleased with the announcement the university has made today. With this, I will apply anywhere because employers have been asking for academic documents which I did not have then,” said Mr Elijah Ngobi from the College of Science, Accounting and Finance said.

Prof Katunguka also urged graduates to stay safe amid challenges such as drug use, alcohol addiction, and diseases such as HIV/Aids.

“Your parents have invested a lot in bringing you to this level, please do not cut your life short either deliberately or through reckless lifestyles. Have a clear vision for your life, set your goals and continue dreaming bigger and bigger. Whatever you decide to do in your life, be the best at it. Do not allow anybody to tell you that you are a no body and will remain so, you can be somebody as long as you keep working, trying, going and never giving up,” Prof Katunguka said.

Meanwhile the university council has approved the policy of outsourcing meals for students residing in the university halls of residence starting next academic year.

The vice chairperson of the council, Dr Maria Gorreti Nakabugo, said the university management has been given a go ahead to hire private catering services to prepare meals for the students since the university is no longer able to do so.