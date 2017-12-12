LCI Chairman detained over murder

By Ronald Seebe

Police are holding two suspects including an LCI Chairman for alleged murder.

Busoga East police spokesman, James Mubi, identified the suspects as Paul Kirunda, the LCI Chairperson of Ntalinga Village, Nawansagwa Parish in Namutumba Sub-county and John Kabatu, both residents of Ntalinga Village.

According to Mr Mubi, the duo is suspected to have murdered Bwanika Mugoya, 43, a resident of Nalukelo Village in Bulange Sub-county whose body was discovered lying in a pool of blood along Ntalinga-Namakoba road on December 2.