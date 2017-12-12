Tuesday December 12 2017 LCI Chairman detained over murder In Summary Mr Mubi who said investigations are ongoing, asked locals to work together with police to fight mob justice in the area which he said had reached worrying levels. Advertisement By Ronald Seebe Police are holding two suspects including an LCI Chairman for alleged murder.Busoga East police spokesman, James Mubi, identified the suspects as Paul Kirunda, the LCI Chairperson of Ntalinga Village, Nawansagwa Parish in Namutumba Sub-county and John Kabatu, both residents of Ntalinga Village.According to Mr Mubi, the duo is suspected to have murdered Bwanika Mugoya, 43, a resident of Nalukelo Village in Bulange Sub-county whose body was discovered lying in a pool of blood along Ntalinga-Namakoba road on December 2.Mr Mubi who said investigations are ongoing, asked locals to work together with police to fight mob justice in the area which he said had reached worrying levels. advertisement In the Headlines Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, MPs voting pattern by region, gender Poll shows that the western region had 52 MPs out of the 99 in support of the Bill followed by National Rights groups warn govt over continued detention of Red Pepper journalists National Age limit: DP’s Mao, six others detained over planned march to Parliament 13 minutes ago National MP Ssewanyana kicked out of Parliament for dressing in overalls 1 hour ago National Age limit: Opposition MPs to put up strong resistance as House sits 1 hour ago