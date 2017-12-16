Leader of Opposition cheats death in Buwama accident

By SADAT MBOGO

MPIGI.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Ms Winnie Kiiza has survived death in an accident that occurred on the Kampala - Masaka highway on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Ms Kiiza, also the Woman MP for Kasese District was traveling in a land cruiser registration number UG 0251H while heading to Masaka. Her car was knocked by a truck registration number UAY 069W that was ferrying sand from Lwera wetland.

The accident happened at Kibukuta swamp between Nabusanke Trading Center and Buwama Town Council in Mpigi District.

The Leader of Opposition Winnie's car after the accident. Courtesy photo

Eyewitnesses told traffic police that the speeding sand truck, after its driver lost control, knocked the MP's car from its right side; exactly where she was seated.

The Katonga regional traffic police commander, Ms Ruth Kyobutungyi who confirmed the accident said Mr Francis Barigye, the truck driver is the only person who was injured in the accident and some parts of Ms Kiiza's car like side mirrors and the door on the right hand side were crushed.

"We have arrested him (truck driver) because he caused a minor accident and was driving carelessly. He's going to receive medical attention from the police clinic," Ms Kyobutungyi said.