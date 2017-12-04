By Richard Mugisha

Kampala. The Open Society Initiative for Eastern Africa and the disability movement in Uganda are mourning the passing of Boaz Muhumuza, an immensely deep-hearted individual whose warmth for humanity overshadowed his apparent visual impairment.

His aura beginning with his immediate recognition of your voice was an invitation, a welcome for you to take part in his amazing, now, cut-short life.

He was 32 and that is the trauma for us, his colleagues and family, for this young life has been taken without notice. All we know was a severe headache and a sudden death.

Yet we face the inevitable with the comfort that we knew and worked with Muhumuza. It is when he joined us in 2009 that we learnt in practice the potential in disability. The man had been the best in his year at Makerere Law School.

Our memory of Muhumuza is the independence with which he did his work, moved from office to office, and sometimes travelled abroad with minimum assistance, his sharp mind that grasped the most intricate issues on Uganda’s history and politics.

Endurance

Equally enduring are his stories on his life as the only boy in the only girls secondary school where he could access Braille facilities, his story on the many times born-again ushers at church who sought to take him forward so the pastor prays for him and he declined because he did not need ‘healing’.

He also used to joke that among us all, he was the only one who could see through darkness.

Our hearts go out to his wife Zaina and their two lovely boys Jordan and Jeremy. Adieu Muhumuza.