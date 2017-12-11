By DAN WANDERA

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Luweero Elidard Nsubuga has stopped his priests from participating in the planned Local Council election process because of the compromising process through which the leaders are supposed to be elected.

The Bishop while welcoming the newly ordained priests into the Diocese on Sunday said he does not expect any of his priests to go and line up behind any candidate of their choice because priests are supposed to bridge the gap by remaining neutral and serve the flock without bias.

“You are priests called to serve God’s people without showing any side in politics. For the case of the coming Local Council elections, you will not participate in the process. This is a directive which you must obey. In case any of you (priests) are interested in contesting for the LC office or voting for a particular candidate, all our instruments for priesthood must be returned to the Diocese office. This is our stand,” Bishop Nsubuga said.

According to him, LC elections where voters are expected to line up behind the candidates of their choice compromises the office of priesthood “because people will see you openly campaigning and possibly lining up behind a particular candidate. Let us stay out of this process.”

On Sunday, Luweero Anglican Diocese welcomed 33 new priests and three deacons ordained at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town. Bishop Nsubuga reminded the priests to stick to evangelism by preaching the message of healing and hard work.