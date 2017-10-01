Lyantonde councillors block move to sell district land

LYANTONDE. Lyantonde District councillors have blocked a move by authorities to sell part of the district headquarters’ land.

Daily Monitor has learnt that some district officials had orchestrated to share the 37.04- acre land.

The campaign against that move is being spearheaded by Mr Simon Simbwa, a councillor representing Lyantonde Town Council.

The councillors argue that the authorities had exhibited the highest degree of selfishness by apportioning themselves land meant for projects that could benefit the public.

Lyantonde District headquarters sit on 49 acres of land. So far, 52 plots have been parcelled out to various individuals in the area, including district officials.

During an extra-ordinary meeting recently, the councillors unanimously resolved to stop any further subdividing of the district land into plots. They also tasked the district revenue enhancement team to collect ground rent from the bona fide occupants to boost local revenue.

“It will really be a disservice to the electorates if we leave the district officials to grab public land the way they want. There is land elsewhere that they can purchase,” Mr Ssimbwa said during an interview yesterday.

Proposals in the district annual development plan singled out leasing of the district land to private developers as one way of boosting local revenue, but councillors were bitter to learn that the leased-out 52 plots of land have not generated any revenue.

“We cannot just give out more land yet development projects that will benefit our people are underway. Let the district cashier first compute and tell us the revenue generated from the already sold plots of land,” Mr Ephraim Kamugisha, the Lyantonde District council speaker, said during an interview last Saturday.

Mr Moses Mugabi, the district chief finance officer, one of the beneficiaries of the said plots, said he ‘legally’ acquired the land, and has since constructed a house on it.

“It is true I own some land, but I cannot recall the plot number. I constructed a house there which I rent out to some Asians. I paid for that land but I have just learnt that the person, who sold it to me, acquired it from Lyantonde Sub-county through questionable means,” he said.

Mr Mugabi said he owns two plots on the disputed land measuring 50x 100 ft. He denied reports that he acquired the land at no cost, saying: “I paid Shs800,000 as premium and another Shs80, 000 as nominal ground rent.”

Another beneficiary, Dr Obbo Okoth, the district health officer, however, denied owning a plot on the said land.

“I cannot really tell whether the district land extends to where my house is. I bought it from a private individual whom I cannot remember right now. I will ask those people in the lands office to explain to me whether I am on the district land or not,” he said.

Dr Obbo is among the first group of people, who benefited from the 52 plots, which district officials parcelled out earlier.