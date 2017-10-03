Three Opposition MPs who were on Tuesday arrested in Kampala and taken to Naggalama Police Station for allegedly jumping police bond have been released.



Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine (Kyaddondo East MP), Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality MP) and Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North MP) on allegations of jumping police bond that was granted to them following their arrest on accusations of inciting violence and assaulting police officers.

The legislators were released on Tuesday evening.