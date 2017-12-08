MPs unveil new anti-age limit plan

By SOLOMON ARINAITWE

PARLIAMENT- Ahead of the decisive week when Parliament’s legal affairs committee is expected to table a report on the amendment of Article 102(b) to remove age limit, MPs opposed to the proposal yesterday unveiled activities to fight the amendment, putting them on a potential collision course with security agencies.

MPs opposed to the removal of age limit today revealed what they dubbed “Togikwatako Week”, beginning Monday, December 11, which will be illustrated by activists calling MPs to rally them not to vote for the removal of age limit, visits to legislators who reside in Kampala Metropolitan area and an activist-led guard of honour to be erected at Parliament.

Plenary sittings resume on Tuesday and the Legal Committee is currently holed up at the Lake Victoria Serena, Kigo, in a race against time to ensure that the highly-awaited report is ready for tabling that day.

MPs opposed to removal of age limit yesterday nominated Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi as the de-facto leader of the “Togikwatako Week” and he quickly put Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on notice to act responsibly.

Mr Kivumbi said they want voting on the Bill to be open and not by secret ballot so that MPs are ready to shoulder responsibility for their voting. He urged the Speaker to ensure that Parliament is not raided as was the case on September 27.

However, Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said the legislators should follow the law in order to avoid attracting the wrath of the police.