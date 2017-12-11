Makerere lecturers elect new leader today

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere university lecturers under their umbrella body Makerere University Academic Staff Association are today set to elect their next chairperson to replace Mr Muhammad Kiggundu whose term of office expired.

Three people including Deus Kamunyu, the current MUASA spokesperson; Dr Fredrick Lugya from the library department and Dr Hellen Nambalirwa; the outgoing treasurer are competing for the post of chairperson.

According to MUASA electoral commission chairperson, Mr Ntale Muhammad, elections kick off at 8am in the morning at the university and end at 1pm with the winner to be announced by 4pm. He urged all Candidates to mobilize members to turn up for elections.