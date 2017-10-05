By Damali Mukhaye and Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Makerere University Visitation Committee Chairman and Deputy Chairperson of National Planning Authority, Dr Abel Rwendeire has died.

Rwendeire is said to have died of heart failure on Thursday morning.

Rwendeire joined NPA in July 2008 following his four year tenure as a Managing Director ( 2002- 2006) at the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, (UNIDO), in Vienna, Austria. He was responsible for the formulation, implementation and evaluation of innovative programmatic initiatives in Industrial Promotion and Technology; Agro-Industries; Small and Medium Enterprises; Energy and Cleaner Production as well as providing strategic advice to the Director General of UNIDO on all aspects of technical cooperation services in Industrial, Technological and Economic issues for sustainable industrial development.

Prior to joining UNIDO, Rwendeire was MP for Rubanda County East from 1996 to 2002.

During this time, Dr Rwendeire served as a minister of State (1996-1998 and 200-2001) for Tourism, Trade and Industry; Minister of State (1998-2000) for Higher Education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, laying the foundation, inter alia, for the establishment of Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework with a view to integrating the informal sector into the main stream formal educational processes.