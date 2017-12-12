Tuesday December 12 2017 Mao warns Kagada over presidential age limit bill DP President Norbert Mao addressing journalists in Kampala on December 12, 2017. PHOTO BY SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA Advertisement By Shabibah Nakirigya Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has urged the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to be fair and throw out the presidential age limit bill whose report by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is expected to be tabled in Parliament later in the day. While launching the ‘Red week’ at the party headquarters in Kampala today, Mr Mao asked Ms Kadaga to insist on comprehensive constitutional reforms to be discussed in an inclusive manner."We say to Speaker Kadaga today, ‘you have a chance to redeem your tattered image. Do not be soft like a sausage,” he said.The launch of ‘Red week’ coincides with the return of MPs from recess to consider the report of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on age limit bill."Let us all wear red. This is our simple but powerful way of saying ‘NO’ to the treacherous and treasonable plot by parliament to usurp the sovereignty of the people," Mr Mao said.He further noted that as the age limit campaign continues, government should see an opportunity to take the lead and respond creatively.“Let us remain steadfast and united. Our togetherness is our greatest power. Whatever happens in parliament, we can all say we are seeing the beginning of the end of Mr Museveni’s regime," he added. advertisement In the Headlines Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, Museveni, Besigye in Igara East for campaigns Mr Museveni is in Bushenyi district campaigning for NRM flag bearer, Mr Andrew Martial as Dr National VIDEO: Parliament set for Legal committee report on presidential age limit 1 hour ago National Army, police meet Speaker Kadaga 1 hour ago National Judicial officers suspend strike 3 hours ago