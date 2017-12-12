By Shabibah Nakirigya

Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has urged the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to be fair and throw out the presidential age limit bill whose report by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is expected to be tabled in Parliament later in the day.

While launching the ‘Red week’ at the party headquarters in Kampala today, Mr Mao asked Ms Kadaga to insist on comprehensive constitutional reforms to be discussed in an inclusive manner.

"We say to Speaker Kadaga today, ‘you have a chance to redeem your tattered image. Do not be soft like a sausage,” he said.

The launch of ‘Red week’ coincides with the return of MPs from recess to consider the report of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on age limit bill.